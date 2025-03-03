The Longest Movie Franchise Of All Time Probably Isn't What You Think

There have been several dozen films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going strong and releasing multiple films almost every year since its beginning in 2008. The MCU's overwhelming volume has inspired several conversations by pundits and critics, wherein they ponder the series as one of the longest-running in cinema history. It is, of course, by no means the longest. Indeed, a close study of cinema history will immediately reveal film franchises that handily outstrip it.

One might immediately think of Godzilla, for instance, a film series that has been chugging along pretty steadily since its debut in 1954. To date, there have been 38 feature films (in both Japan and America) in the "Godzilla" franchise. Some deep-cut kiddie-entertainment enthusiasts may be able to recall that there are already 43 animated movies to star Mattel's Barbie, and that's not even counting Greta Gerwig's live-action blockbuster. Those 43 movies were made between 2001 and the present.

When one delves into cinema history, one might find that there are some old-timey Western franchises that stand above all the others in both their prolificacy and their longevity. Furthermore, delving into Japanese tokusatsu films and martial arts movies will also find some franchises, characters, and stories that have installments numbering in the 90s and 100s.

Currently, the longest-running film franchise in cinema history is the Wong Fei-Hung series of films, most of them made in Hong Kong, starting in 1940. Wong Fei-Hung was a real life martial artist who lived from 1847 to 1925, but he came into cultural prominence thanks to the many, many movies made about him. There are, to date, 123 Won Fei-Hung movies.