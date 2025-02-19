Netflix Users Are Obsessed With A Mind-Bending 2019 Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix is once again turning a former theatrical flop into a streaming hit. 2019's "Don't Let Go," which stars Oscar nominee David Oyelowo ("Selma") and Storm Reid ("A Wrinkle in Time"), has found its audience more than five years after it failed to catch on during its original release. This is an interesting case where success may well be better late than never.

"Don't Let Go" has been rising through Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies list as of late and is currently sitting at number four on the streamer's charts, per FlixPatrol. It's even trending above other Netflix originals such as "Kinda Pregnant" and "Honeymoon Crasher." Not bad for a movie with a $5 million budget that made only $5 million at the box office in late summer 2019. But that's the power of Netflix, which generates more revenue than the entire global box office combined.

For those who may not be familiar, the film was written and directed by Jacob Aaron Estes. It centers on detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo), who gets a surprising phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley (Storm Reid). The pair then have to work together, operating at different points in time, so that they can solve her murder before it happens.

The sci-fi/thriller was produced by Blumhouse, the studio known best for horror movies like "Get Out" and "The Purge." Blumhouse tends to make low-cost films that have a high chance at turning a profit. This one was released in part by BH Tilt, a now-defunct distribution label that saw the studio trying to get into that part of the business. At the time, that distribution gamble didn't serve this movie particularly well. In the world of streaming though, old things can become new again.