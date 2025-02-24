Before Marvel's Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman Had A Guest Role On Justified

For the uninitiated, "Justified" is one of the more underrated cable dramas of the 2010s. It was adapted from a set of stories written by the brilliant author Elmore Leonard and focused on U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). Givens cuts a bit of a neo-Western cowboy figure. While he's alive and kicking in the modern age, he can't go anywhere without his traditional Stetson hat, and his own specific code of ethics and morals doesn't always line up with the laws he's meant to mete out when capturing bad guys. (In the series pilot's opening sequence, we see him kill a particularly odious drug dealer, but not with a great deal of legal standing.) Givens, essentially, is a bit more of an old-fashioned hero (as opposed to anti-heroic figures like Walter White or Don Draper), but he frequently ran up against the system in spite of being part of that system.

While "Justified" had lengthy arcs across its six seasons on the FX cable network, there would often be case-of-the-week adventures sprinkled in the middle. So, on one hand, while we'd get to see Givens face off against the flamboyant Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), an old frenemy from his days in Kentucky, he would also be tasked with solving less flashy single-episode cases. And that's where Chadwick Boseman comes in. He only appeared in a single episode of "Justified" — namely, Season 2's "For Blood or Money." In the episode, he played Ralph "Flex" Beeman, a ne'er-do-well associate of a paroled criminal who's looking for some quick cash.

Because "Justified" is, at heart, an Elmore Leonard story, the situation can't even be that simple, of course. The paroled criminal is Clinton Moss (Larenz Tate), who happens to be the brother-in-law of one of Givens' fellow Marshals (Erica Tazel), and who also happened to have killed the Marshal's sister while under the influence, leading to his stint in prison. Even though Beeman isn't the main attraction of the episode, the series' writers manage to add in a Leonard-esque quirk to his character, who turns out to be a wannabe magician. Since Clinton shoots him in the hand in an early scene, Flex spends his final few moments at a rundown diner threatening the man for having ruined his shot at the big time.

It's a credit to Boseman — who, sadly, doesn't actually get to face off against Olyphant himself when his character is quickly killed — that he's able to establish his own bona fides as an arresting screen figure in just a few minutes of on-air time. No one would be able to rewatch this episode now with the hindsight we have about Boseman's future and imagine that Flex is meant to steal the focus from Clinton, but it's not just the shock of recognizing such a soon-to-be-famous star that allows you to look more at Flex than at the man whom "For Blood or Money" is more centered on. He was just that good.