Why Rashida Jones Left The Office

"The Office" featured a ton of guest appearances along with its core set of recurring characters. Some of these started as guests and moved into full-time roles, like Ed Helm's Andy Bernard. Others made a brief appearance and were out, like Will Ferrell's Deangelo Vickers. And then there were those who rode the line for a while, like Rashida Jones' Karen Filippelli.

Karen arrives in season 3 as Jim Halpert's new love interest. She follows him to Scranton when the Stamford branch closes, and spends the rest of the season becoming a regular fixture of the show. The sweet, sincere nature of Karen's character helps her get along with the group, both in Stamford and Scranton. As far as audiences are concerned, she could have been hated as a third part of the Jim/Pam love triangle, but she wasn't. Whether she needed a fix from her favorite chip brand or was overly invested in a round of Call of Duty, her authenticity helped her become a fan favorite for many.

Even so, from the moment she showed up, it was inevitable that she was going to be pushed aside for Pam at some point, and Rashida Jones felt that tension behind the scenes. In a segment from The Off Camera Show, she explained,

"I always felt like a guest star on 'The Office.' Everybody was so nice to me, but I always felt like a guest star. I never felt comfortable. I knew because I was like the small point of a love triangle that I would eventually just have to be sacrificed."

That didn't mean she had to leave the show entirely. And yet, when push came to shove, that's exactly what happened. The question for many fans was, why? Was it Jones who felt the need to make an exit? Or was she axed by others behind the scenes?