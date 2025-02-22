Why Steven Spielberg Couldn't Direct Rain Man

When you're one of the greatest directors in film history, letting go of a project becomes a common occurrence. This was one of the challenges that Steven Spielberg faced when, after much deliberation, he had to set aside "Rain Man" in favor of another major project in the works. The 1988 movie starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise is regarded as one of the finest films in both of their careers — one to which Spielberg dedicated a considerable amount of time before passing it on to another filmmaker. While Barry Levinson was telling the story of Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) reuniting with his estranged and autistic brother, Raymond (Hoffman), Steven Spielberg was off on another whirlwind adventure with one of cinema's most beloved heroes, who this time was bringing his dad.

Chronicled in Brent Notbohm and Lester D. Friedman's "Steven Spielberg: Interviews, Revised and Updated," the Oscar-winning director explained why he had to part ways with the film that would ultimately earn Hoffman and Levinson shiny gold statues for their contributions. "With 'Rain Man,' I spent almost half a year developing it with Dustin, Tom Cruise, and [writer] Ron Bass," Spielberg explained. "I kept trying to get the screenplay to be better and better while having a stop date of the 12th of January, at which time I would have to start shooting 'Indy 3,' or we couldn't make our Memorial Day 1989 release date." Unfortunately, as time dwindled, decisions had to be made, and commitments had to be honored, which took priority over Spielberg's collaboration with two of Hollywood's biggest stars.