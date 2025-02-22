The Last-Minute Addition To The Seinfeld Finale That Changed The Show

It's important to remember that the four lead characters of the popular sitcom "Seinfeld" — Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) — are not good people. Most of the plots of "Seinfeld" episodes stem from their petty grievances, neurotic complaints, and unsophisticated discomforts. The central quartet were insensitive, callow, rude, self-indulgent, and weak-willed. They weren't ever presented as aspirational or even admirable. This spring from a mandate laid out by the series' co-creators Seinfeld and Larry David, namely: the show was to feature no hugs and no lessons. It was to be about nothing. This was to be a sitcom completely devoid of morals and sentimentality.

As such, it made perfect sense for the star characters to end the show in prison. In the two-part finale, called "The Finale" (May 14, 1998), the four of them witness a man getting carjacked at gunpoint and choose to mock the victim's weight rather than help. Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer are arrested under a Good Samaritan law that would have required them to help a citizen in need.

At their trial, the four would have to face multiple character witnesses V people they met throughout "Seinfeld's" nine seasons — who laid out the depths of their selfishness and indifference. They would all be found guilty and sentenced. The final scene of the series was of Jerry performing a stand-up routine behind bars. They learned no lessons and distributed no hugs.

It seems that the original plan for "The Finale" was to see George, Elaine, Jerry, and Kramer locked in a jail cell having a conversation about buttons. A meaningless conversation to end a show about nothing. It wasn't until Seinfeld himself had a better idea that the final scene was moved into the prison itself. Seinfeld talked about his idea for the "Seinfeld" season 9 DVD box set.