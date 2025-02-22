Why David Denman's Roy Anderson Left The Office

In hindsight, it seems inevitable that Roy would be written out of the show. He was characterized as kind of a jerk, someone who was rude and inattentive to Pam. He was the annoying obstacle in the way of two star-crossed lovers. But it's easy to forget that there was a brief moment in season 3 (AKA the second-best season) where he seemed like a viable Jim alternative. In season 3 Roy had cleaned up his act and started making a genuine effort to be a good boyfriend.

By the season's halfway point, Pam was back with Roy and Jim seemed happy with Karen, and it wasn't clear how this could change any time soon. As Denman put it, "We'd been leading that third season, maybe Roy and Pam will get back together."

But then Pam tells Roy about her kiss with Jim, and Roy responds by vandalizing a bar and trying to assault Jim at the workplace. It was a moment where any hint of a Pam/Roy endgame came crashing down, and Denman knew it the moment he read the script. "All of a sudden, Roy was an idiot again," he said. "I went, 'Uh. We're definitely not going to get back together.'" As he explained further: