The Dr. Seuss Book Worth Thousands That May Be Hiding In Your Bookcase

In 1957, when Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel wrote his seminal children's picture book "The Cat in the Hat," he was under contract with Random House, who handled the bulk of his books. The story goes — as related in Judith and Neil Morgan's 1995 biography "Dr. Seuss and Mr. Geisel" — that Seuss agreed to write "The Cat in the Hat" after talking to one of the higher ups at rival publisher Houghton Mifflin, who wanted a kid-friendly, language educational book for America's classrooms. Bennett Cerf, the head of Random House, had to strike a special agreement with Houghton Mifflin so that Seuss could write the book. Random House would be allowed to sell "The Cat in the Hat" in book stores, while Mifflin would oversee the publication of classroom editions.

Generations of kids have since grown up with "The Cat in the Hat," but memories may differ as to which publisher's label they see on the spine. Some might have seen the 2003 "Cat in the Hat" movie, but the less said about that film, the better.

Technically, Mifflin's edition came first, having been published in the early months of 1957, with the Random House version hitting shelves on March 1. Do you have a copy in your house? Does it have a dust jacket? If so, go get it and check on the upper righthand corner on the inside of the dust jacket. If you see a very faint "200/200" marking, then you are in possession of an exceptionally rare first Random House edition. You might want to seal that copy in a slipcover or take some kind of additional protective measures, as it may be worth a great deal of money. It certainly would be if you have Dr. Seuss' autograph inside. A 2024 article in the Daily Mirror pointed out that a first edition of "The Cat in the Hat" might be worth as much as $16,500, especially if it's signed.