Jerry Seinfeld Was Nervous To Meet A Sports Legend On His NBC Show

Throughout its brilliant nine-season run, "Seinfeld" brought a number of celebrities on to play amusing caricatures of themselves (or, in the case of Regis Philbin, himself). Raquel Welch (star of "Scarsdale Surprise"), Marisa Tomei and "The Velvet Fog" Mel Tormé are just a few big names that got in on the fun, but it's arguable the most memorable drop-ins came from the world of sports. Given that Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David are both massive sports fans, this shouldn't be surprising, but it is interesting that both men managed to get players from their favorite, and very different, New York baseball teams to guest on the show.

David, a well-known Yankees fanatic, prevailed upon newly minted World Series champions Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams to appear on the Season 8 episode "The Abstinence" in 1996. Though not anywhere near a top-tier episode, Jeter and Williams were game and comfortable within the comedy genre – which is not always the case for athletes trying their hand at acting (if you enjoy painfully unfunny fiascos, see Wayne Gretzky's episode of "Saturday Night Live"). Still, the lads in pinstripes couldn't come close to matching the comedic heights of former New York Met Keith Hernandez' appearance on the two-part classic "The Boyfriend" from Season 3.

And while the television version of Jerry handles his unlikely friendship with the five-time All-Star first baseman with aplomb (until he abruptly ends it because he doesn't want to help the slugger move his furniture), real-life Jerry wasn't so suave.