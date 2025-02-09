Star Trek: Discovery Could've Starred Two Sci-Fi Legends, If Showrunner Bryan Fuller Stuck Around

The story of the making of "Star Trek: Discovery" is well-known to Trekkies with a smattering of inside-baseball knowledge. Bryan Fuller was asked to create a new "Star Trek" series by the higher-ups at CBS, and he was eager to do so. He loved "Star Trek," having written scripts for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager." He and Alex Kurtzman began assembling a new series, as CBS didn't yet have an idea of what they wanted. Fuller had a novel idea: a "Star Trek" anthology series. He envisioned a series of multiple 10-episode seasons, each one set at a different time within the future history of "Star Trek." The first season would take place shortly before the events of the original "Star Trek," the second would run concurrently with the original "Star Trek," the third during the age of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and so on, ending in the distant, distant future.

Expectations were high, and a lot of CBS muckety-mucks wanted to get their fingers in the pie. Fuller kept butting heads with CBS. It was a hard gig. What's more, Fuller was spread thin, also serving as the showrunner on "American Gods," so it was rough all over. Eventually, Fuller brought in a few co-showrunners shortly before being asked to leave. Other showrunners eventually entered the scene, and "Discovery" was developed without his input. Only some of what Fuller invented went into the final show.

Some of what remained is detailed below, but a recent interview with the podcast The D-Con Chamber, handily transcribed by Inverse, has revealed a lot more of Fuller's original ideas for the first time. He even revealed certain members of the cast he had been eyeballing.