The Staggering Amount Of Money Star Trek Has Made On Streaming

The overwhelming financial success of "Star Trek" can only be ironic. "Star Trek," after all, takes place in a post-capitalist utopia wherein money has become a thing of the past, and want has been largely defeated. Reallocating resources is easy in the world of "Star Trek," as they have faster-than-light starships that can bring medical supplies to the sick, and matter replicators can instantaneously create food and clothing for the hungry and cold. Here on Earth in the year 2025, however, the makers of "Star Trek" are rolling in gold-pressed latinum. The ubiquity of the popular franchise across multiple streaming platforms has continued to generate huge amounts of revenue for Paramount, its holding company, for the last few years.

The Wrap has reported (via the Parrot Analytics streaming economics platform) that "Star Trek" has — from January 2020 to December 2024 — raked in $2.6 billion worldwide.

It's worth remembering that Paramount is earning revenue from, essentially, two different "Star Trek" sources. The company's streaming service, CBS All Access (later Paramount+) launched in 2014, and brought in a new spate of subscribers in 2017 with the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery," the first "Star Trek" TV series since the end of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. Paramount soon started putting all their eggs in the "Star Trek" basket, launching five additional new "Star Trek" shows in the next five years (including "Short Treks," "Picard," "Lower Decks," "Prodigy," and "Strange New Worlds"). It was a new renaissance for the franchise, and the overwhelming volume of new sci-fi adventures began to match that of Trek's heyday.

But in addition to the fresh subscribers that Paramount was attracting with their all-new starship adventures, the company is still earning revenue from old-school reruns. The $2.6 billion includes Paramount's lucrative licensing fees to other streaming services like Netflix. Paramount+ may be netting new viewers with new Treks, but many are still tuning in to the adventures of Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, and Archer.