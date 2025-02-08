The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Get Romantic For Valentine's Day (February 2025)

Streaming on Shudder, The Criterion Channel, Tubi, Kanopy.

It's probably fair to say that "Audition" is the film that really introduced filmmaker Takashi Miike to a wider Western audience. In this nasty piece of work, a middle-aged man named Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) who lost his wife seven years ago teams up with his friend, a film producer, to help him find a new bride. Rather than go about this in a normal, healthy way, the two cook up a scheme that sees women (all of them considerably younger than Shigeharu) come in to audition for a film. Of course, the film doesn't actually exist: the women are instead being tricked into auditioning to be Shigeharu's new wife. The "winner" of this process is Asami (Eihi Shiina), and it quickly becomes clear to the audience (but not Shigeharu) that there's something ... abnormal about this young woman. "Audition" has crossed into the pop culture consciousness, so even if you've never seen the film, you likely know where it's headed. But even if you do, the film's finale still has the power to shock and disturb.