A Scene In The First Omen Had Crew Members Walking Off Set In Horror

In what feels like a (brief) return of twin films — two movies with very similar plots released at the same time, like "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon" — we now have "The First Omen" and "Immaculate" bringing Catholic horror and nunsploitation back to the big screen.

"The First Omen" takes us back to a sweet time in the '70s when everyone was obsessed with religious horror, thanks in no small part to the monumental success of "The Exorcist" and "Rosemary's Baby." The film is a prequel to Richard Donner's 1976 film "The Omen," about the coming of the Antichrist that also plays very much like a Catholic take on "Final Destination" — with photos that show the order and the gruesome manner in which several characters in the film will die.

"The First Omen" is a fantastic film, one that recontextualizes the events of the original and brings an air of mystery back to the franchise, with a big church conspiracy that Nell Tiger Free's Margaret Daino gets engulfed in after arriving at an orphanage in Rome. Free talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the one scene that had crew members freaking the hell out.

The scene takes place near the end of the film, as Margaret approaches a church and just lets loose, contorting in pain and ecstasy.

"There's something so satisfying about releasing parts of yourself that, society-wise, you should keep hidden," Free said. "It's this real animalistic rage that I tapped into and let come out, so it felt amazing. It really did." She added: