Faye Dunaway & Warren Beatty's Oscars Mistake Also Happened To Another Person

Most readers recall the night of February 26, 2017, when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty took to the stage at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. That was the year "La La Land" was nominated for a whopping 14 Oscars, tying the nomination record of films like "Titanic" and "All About Eve." In the Best Picture category, it faced off against "Arrival," "Fences," "Hell or High Water," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," and "Manchester by the Sea." They were all defeated (most would argue rightly) by Barry Jenkins' subdued queer drama "Moonlight."

Of course, when Best Picture was announced, a mixup was revealed. Beatty and Dunaway were handed a backup envelope for Best Actress by mistake. Emma Stone had just won Best Actress for "La La Land," but the "spare" envelope was still backstage. When Beatty opened it in front of an audience of billions, he looked a little confused. He showed the envelope to Dunaway, and she merely saw the title, "La La Land" under Stone's name. She announced that "La La Land" was Best Picture, and its producers leapt to their feet in joy. They took to the stage and began giving thank-you speeches.

After two minutes, however, the ceremony's host, Jimmy Kimmel, stepped in front of the mic to announce that there had been a mistake. Fred Burger, a "La La Land" producer, interrupted his own speech to say "we lost, by the way." "Moonlight" was the Best Picture winner. The actual envelope was opened, and the winner was revealed on camera. It was a mistake that became an instant part of Oscars history.

And, funny story, it wasn't the first time such a mix-up occurred. Back in 1964, Sammy Davis, Jr. was tapped to announce the winner of the Best Music Score (Adapted) at the 36th Oscars. He announced that the winner was John Addison for "Tom Jones," who wasn't even nominated in the category.