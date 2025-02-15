The Video Game Movie Flop That Caused Its Studio To Shut Down

Fantasy role-playing video games owe a huge debt to Hironobu Sakaguchi's "Final Fantasy" franchise. Since 1987, Sakaguchi's games have shaped the core tenets of the genre with their emphatic focus on character dynamics and cinematic narrative style. "Influential" does not begin to describe "Final Fantasy" and the way it has wired our expectations of combat-heavy role-playing titles; everything from "The Witcher 3" to "Mass Effect" has been influenced by this franchise in some form. This firmly cemented legacy is still going strong, as a few hours into the recent, critically acclaimed "Final Fantasy XVI" will make it amply clear that these sweeping, high-stakes stories are only going to get better. However, a creative misstep in 2001 almost destabilized the franchise's credibility, leading to Square Pictures — the production company that was poised to kick off a string of "Final Fantasy" films — being shut down.

This expensive, one-of-a-kind animated film was 2001's "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within," whose animation was rendered with some of the most cutting-edge processing capabilities available at the time. The high-risk gamble was helmed by Sakaguchi himself, who has tirelessly pushed the definition of what "Final Fantasy" represents since the late '80s. Having introduced 3D and online play over the years, Sakaguchi wanted to venture into the land of video game-inspired films, which prompted the making of "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within."

At the time, Sakaguchi worked for Square, the video game developer and publisher responsible for bringing the "Final Fantasy" franchise to life. When "The Spirits Within" bombed at the box office, Square found itself in grave financial trouble, and this hampered its merger with another publisher, Enix. Two years later, this merger finally happened (thanks to the overwhelming success of Square's "Final Fantasy X" and "Kingdom Hearts") and Square Enix was formed. But the wound left behind by the failure of "The Spirits Within" still haunted those involved with the project. So, what went wrong?