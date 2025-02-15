The John Wayne Western That Changed Kevin Costner's Life

If you're ever fortunate enough to interview a great filmmaker, or simply find yourself occupying the same space as one and want to make the moment meaningful before it passes, you'll always get a genuine answer when you ask them to name the movie that made them fall in love with the medium. This may not be true in years to come, when creators who grew up during the downtick in theatrical exhibition and the explosion of TikTok craft art meant to be digested in 30-second morsels on your smartphone, but right now it is a near certainty that your favorite director got bit by the cinema bug while sitting in a darkened theater — and that's a memory they can access as fast as their first kiss (do not ask them about that).

Steven Spielberg can tell you all about Cecil B. DeMille's "The Greatest Show on Earth," while David Cronenberg might surprise you with his recollection of the trauma that "Bambi" wreaked upon his young conscience. Asking that question is a movie buff's secret handshake.

If the director has answered this question so many times that you know the answer (like Spielberg), you can craft your query to suit their career. When I was lucky enough to chat with Tom Hanks, I decided to get him talking on the Westerns the filmmaker Anthony Mann shot with James Stewart (the American movie star with whom Hanks is most frequently compared — and the answer was "Winchester '73"). Last summer, when I was presented with the possibility of chatting up Kevin Costner for his "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1," I thought I'd ask him about the film that made him fall in love with the Western — not his favorite Western, but the one he (presumably) saw in a theater that got him all charged up to explore the genre. If I had done my homework before the interview, I would've discovered that he'd already answered that particular question (and known that it was a minor John Wayne effort).