The Taste Of Harry Potter's Glorious, Golden Butterbeer Can Soon Be Yours In Stores
The Harry Potter franchise is beloved for its captivating fantasy storytelling, especially when it comes to the creation of the Wizarding World. So much of the universe in which Harry Potter exists is populated by things that we wish were part of the real world, whether it's magic itself or the delicious golden elixir known as Butterbeer.
Thankfully, the innovation of Universal Studios theme parks collaborating with Warner Bros. brought the latter into reality, with the tasty drink available in warm and iced options within the Harry Potter section of Universal Studios itself, as well as bottles of the beverage sold in gift shops. But Harry Potter's Butterbeer is about to make a splash on store shelves around the world in an amazing assembly of new snacks and treats arriving this spring.
For awhile now, Jelly Belly has delivered a variety of Harry Potter candies, including jelly beans flavored like Butterbeer, as well as a mug-shaped chew candy and a chocolate bar with Butterbeer-flavored filling. But now, a bunch of food brands are debuting brand new Butterbeer-inspired delights, including Hershey's Kisses, Keebler cookies, Goldfish graham crackers, and more. Let's take a closer look at the new Butterbeer sweets and treats below!
Butterbeer is getting near for Harry Potter fans all over!
Warner Bros. has declared March 1 through May 31 will officially be Butterbeer Season, giving Harry Potter fans a chance to try all sorts of tasty bites inspired by the signature drink of The Three Broomsticks (which was first introduced in the time-traveling chapter "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"). The butterscotch and shortbread flavor has long been a favorite of the Wizarding World, and even though getting the actual drink still requires you to head to one of the Universal Studios theme park locations in Orlando, Hollywood and Beijing or stop by an official Harry Potter gift shop (such as the one at King's Cross Station in London, England), a new array of treats will let you bring the flavor home in different forms.
First up, we have Hershey's Butterbeer Kisses, which are described as, "A limited-edition treat fit for any witch or wizard, complete with the cream soda and butterscotch flavors of Butterbeer. Perfect for candy dishes, fans can grab a bag to uncover limited-edition Harry Potter-themed foils." This one is actually already being spotted on shelves, and I was able to grab one of the candy tubes with Butterbeer Kisses inside (as seen above at a CVS Pharmacy location). They're basically like large butterscotch chips, but the center is soft and creamy. Not bad at all!
Next, Goldfish has Butterbeer Flavored Grahams, and if they're anywhere near as good as the "Elf" Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams that have been part of the Christmas treats rotation over the past couple years, then they're bound to be quite delectable.
On the cookie side of things, Keebler will be bringing Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies to shelves. These packs will have Butterbeer-flavored cookies that are "topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch that witches and wizards everywhere know and love." Plus, the cookies also have four unique designs, shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter movies.
If you're looking to sweeten your Harry Potter movie nights, then SkinnyPop's Butterbeer Flavored Kettle Popcorn should to the trick. The limited edition popcorn is "enchantingly popped with a taste of butterscotch flavor and a hint of brown butter and caramel flavors." In case you didn't know, it's free of gluten, dairy, peanuts, and tree nuts, so that's good for anyone with dietary restrictions or allergies.
Finally, a signature Asian snack is getting some Harry Potter flair. Gilco China's Pocky sticks will be getting a limited edition Butterbeer flavor that will be available in China but not in stores in the United States. However, it will be available online through Gilco's website, so you might be able to snag it still.
But that's not all. In the United States, Europe, and Asia, there will be a bunch of other ways to enjoy the Butterbeer flavor.
Butterbeer treats around the world!
If you're in the United States, here are some of the other ways you can enjoy Butterbeer Season:
- Harry Potter New York is one of the most insta-worthy spots to enjoy a Butterbeer thanks to its gorgeous Butterbeer bar. In addition to sipping the tasty drink against a backdrop of Butterbeer bottles and bubbles, fans can sample some brand-new treats from March 1st, including Butterbeer cookies, sundaes, and a tasty new ice-cream topping.
- The popular Butterbeer Truck will be visiting multiple cities across the USA, bringing delicious joy to those lucky ones who discover it! Fans who spot it have the chance to get their hands on a free Butterbeer, grab surprise giveaways, get involved with themed photo ops, and more. Check out @HarryPotter for information on when and where the truck will be making its stops.
- Beginning March 1st until 31st May, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will offer guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways — from sweet treats to themed merchandise, and more!
- At Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Boston fans can celebrate the season with Butterbeer-inspired ticket packages that include admission, merchandise, and of course a Butterbeer!
Meanwhile, over in Europe, they're getting some exclusive treats of their own:
- Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter guests can try new goodies at the Butterbeer Bar, including Butterbeer filled doughnuts, a special Butterbeer cookie, and the most iconic of British sweet treats — Butterbeer scones!
- Fans stopping by the Frog Café shouldn't miss the Butterbeer sharing milkshake and the chance to get their hands on a slice of the Butterbeer giant cake — they won't be around forever!
Finally, Asia has these exciting opportunities available:
- At Harry Potter Cafe in Japan, a special Butterbeer-themed menu will be available for the season to those hungry fans looking to celebrate.
- Harry Potter — Mahou Dokoro will bring in the season with a range of bespoke merchandise.
- In Singapore, Harry Potter: Visions of Magic will be offering a special Butterbeer Season ticket package to include admission and a Butterbeer in a tankard for visitors with other surprises on site.
- From April 1st until 31st May, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Beijing Resort will be celebrating Butterbeer Season with all-new in-land surprises!