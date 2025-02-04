The Taste Of Harry Potter's Glorious, Golden Butterbeer Can Soon Be Yours In Stores

Warner Bros. has declared March 1 through May 31 will officially be Butterbeer Season, giving Harry Potter fans a chance to try all sorts of tasty bites inspired by the signature drink of The Three Broomsticks (which was first introduced in the time-traveling chapter "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"). The butterscotch and shortbread flavor has long been a favorite of the Wizarding World, and even though getting the actual drink still requires you to head to one of the Universal Studios theme park locations in Orlando, Hollywood and Beijing or stop by an official Harry Potter gift shop (such as the one at King's Cross Station in London, England), a new array of treats will let you bring the flavor home in different forms.

Ethan Anderton

First up, we have Hershey's Butterbeer Kisses, which are described as, "A limited-edition treat fit for any witch or wizard, complete with the cream soda and butterscotch flavors of Butterbeer. Perfect for candy dishes, fans can grab a bag to uncover limited-edition Harry Potter-themed foils." This one is actually already being spotted on shelves, and I was able to grab one of the candy tubes with Butterbeer Kisses inside (as seen above at a CVS Pharmacy location). They're basically like large butterscotch chips, but the center is soft and creamy. Not bad at all!

Goldfish

Next, Goldfish has Butterbeer Flavored Grahams, and if they're anywhere near as good as the "Elf" Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams that have been part of the Christmas treats rotation over the past couple years, then they're bound to be quite delectable.

Keebler

On the cookie side of things, Keebler will be bringing Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies to shelves. These packs will have Butterbeer-flavored cookies that are "topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch that witches and wizards everywhere know and love." Plus, the cookies also have four unique designs, shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter movies.

Skinny Pop

If you're looking to sweeten your Harry Potter movie nights, then SkinnyPop's Butterbeer Flavored Kettle Popcorn should to the trick. The limited edition popcorn is "enchantingly popped with a taste of butterscotch flavor and a hint of brown butter and caramel flavors." In case you didn't know, it's free of gluten, dairy, peanuts, and tree nuts, so that's good for anyone with dietary restrictions or allergies.

Gilco China

Finally, a signature Asian snack is getting some Harry Potter flair. Gilco China's Pocky sticks will be getting a limited edition Butterbeer flavor that will be available in China but not in stores in the United States. However, it will be available online through Gilco's website, so you might be able to snag it still.

But that's not all. In the United States, Europe, and Asia, there will be a bunch of other ways to enjoy the Butterbeer flavor.