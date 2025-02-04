Hal & Harper Review: Lili Reinhart Will Break Your Heart In This Charming, Harrowing TV Series [Sundance]

What makes "Hal & Harper" immediately compelling, beyond the sharp script and the magnificent performances from the entire ensemble cast, is a bit of a mystery that slowly and tragically unfolds. It's clear something unfortunate happened to this family a long time ago, but it's not made perfectly clear until a few episodes in. But even after that mystery is revealed another element of the show's execution adds a layer of both entertainment and emotion.

The series cuts back and forth in time as it unfurls the catastrophe that fell upon Hal, Harper, and their father, but once the source of their pain is revealed, we see how it impacted them as children. This is illustrated in continued flashbacks to moments when Hall and Harper are seven and nine years old, but rather than having child actors play the duo as they did when they were two and four, Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart play the young versions of themselves (seen above) alongside regular children. The result is both amusing and heartbreaking. Both Raiff and Reinhart play the roles in cute ways, with Raiff being especially adorable as an eager but dorky seven-year-old kid desperately trying to fit in with his classmates. But they also bring an adult awareness to the role, sometimes speaking in sentences beyond their years that feel like they're tapping into their future personalities.

What makes this more than a gimmick is that there's a narrative impetus for this creative decision. At one point in "Hal & Harper," their father admits that the tragedy that has befallen them, and his failure to step up as a parent forced them to grow up too fast, which is why we see them as adult children. It's clever and sad all at once, especially when Raiff lets uncomfortable silences linger between the younger Hal and Harper, focusing on their innocent but pained faces that are holding back their overwhelming sadness. This is where Reinhart particularly shines, with her deep, bright blue eyes saying so much with the most subtle expression.

Back in the present day storyline, Reinhart also takes the cake. As she starts to shed the misery she's been locked in for years, emotions begin to break through, and you can feel her pain even when it's not at the forefront of any given seen. Ruffalo also sits quietly in his agony, whether it's in flashbacks or the present day, delivering a performance that's subdued yet potent. That's not to say we should sleep on Raiff's performance. Since he's not quite reached the same point in confronting his grief, he's still a little oblivious to his stunted growth, so his development as a character is rightfully a bit slower, but it's also open-ended for more if the show were to continue. He's also consistently and easily the funniest part of the show.