AMC Wanted To Remove One Of Breaking Bad's Best Characters

In the world of television, it's tough to do better than "Breaking Bad." Created by Vince Gilligan, the tale of a high school teacher with cancer who becomes a drug kingpin is widely considered one of the best TV shows ever made. It also spawned arguably one of the best spin-offs ever in the form of "Better Call Saul," which centers on Bob Odenkirk's crooked lawyer Saul Goodman. As hard as it may be to believe with the benefit of hindsight, though, there was almost a world where Saul never would have made it to air.

Entertainment Weekly recently released a preview of Alan Sepinwall's new book "Saul Goodman V. Jimmy McGill: The Complete Critical Companion to Better Call Saul." In it, he speaks with "Breaking Bad" writer-producer and "Better Call Saul" showrunner Peter Gould. During their conversation, Gould discussed Odenkirk's first episode, aptly titled "Better Call Saul," which came as part of "Breaking Bad" season 2. Gould wrote the episode and expressed his concern that Saul was too "silly" for the show. In his own words:

"Did we think he was going to have a future? Well, I'll tell you, personally, as I was writing the episode, I got very nervous. I got scared, because I was worried that we were going to break the show by making a character that was too silly — that he was going to be just too big for what I thought was a very grounded show. Grounded in its own way, let's put it that way.

To make matters worse for Gould and Gilligan, when they had a call with AMC about the episode, an unnamed executive actually suggested that they kill the script mainly because they didn't like the character of Saul Goodman. Per Gould: