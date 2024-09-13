The Breaking Bad Series Finale Almost Killed Off One Of The Show's Best Characters

One thing about the brutal world of meth dealing on "Breaking Bad" is that there was never any guarantee a character would survive. Series creator/showrunner Vince Gilligan and the writing team thought about killing off major characters pretty regularly, like famously originally planning on killing Jesse (Aaron Paul) at the end of season 1 or contemplating killing Sklyer (Anna Gunn) in season 5. The show would have been very different without Jesse, who's the true heart and soul of the series, so killing him would have been a huge mistake, and killing Skyler would have just been unnecessary. Thankfully, the writing team made the right choice in the end and saved both characters from the chopping block.

While working on the final season and getting the big finale all figured out, there was another character that almost ended up six feet under: Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk. Saul is one of the show's best characters and even got his own prequel series, "Better Call Saul," so killing him off would have had major repercussions. It honestly would have upset a lot of the fandom on top of impacting "Better Call Saul," so it's great that he was saved, but why did Gilligan even think about killing him in the first place?

In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gilligan explained why he almost killed Saul and decided to pivot to just killing Walt (Bryan Cranston) instead, and it's fascinating to think about just how different "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" might have been.