Stephen King Explains Why Steven Spielberg's Adaptation Of The Talisman Was Never Made

Steven Spielberg is one of the most beloved directors in the history of cinema. Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers in all of popular literature. A big collaboration between these two titans has always felt like a wonderful idea. Spielberg has tried hard to make it happen, as the "Jurassic Park" and "Lincoln" director has long held the rights to King and Peter Straub's book "The Talisman." Despite 40 years of trying, no movie ever materialized. Why not?

King was recently a guest on the latest episode of "The Kingcast," co-hosted by Eric Vespe and Anthony Breznican (who has taken over as co-host for the late, great Scott Wampler). In the episode, the author discussed Spielberg's never-realized film adaptation of the 1984 epic. Here's what King had to say about it:

"For 40 years man, Spielberg talked about it. The discussions with Spielberg's rabbi, so to speak, Sid Sheinberg, were very difficult, and they were very argumentative. I was drinking a lot then and doing a lot of dope. He was very adamant that he was going to take care of Stephen and not let Stephen, like a child, take too much on his plate."

Sheinberg was a then-Universal executive who was credited with discovering Spielberg and became one of his trusted collaborators over the years. As Spielberg explained in a 2018 interview, he outright owns the rights to "The Talisman" thanks to Universal. "Universal bought [The Talisman] for me, so it wasn't optioned. It was an outright sale of the book ... I've owned the book since '82," the filmmaker explained.

King added in the interview, "I thought, okay, we're talking about a grown up man here, a creative person, why don't you just step aside and let us do our thing? It just never worked out" For those who may not be familiar, the synopsis for "The Talisman" reads as follows: