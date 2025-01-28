The True Story Behind Netflix's The Six Triple Eight Explained

20 years ago, Tyler Perry caught Hollywood completely by surprise when his low-budget romantic comedy "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" opened to $22 million at the U.S. box office. Though critics savaged the film, it received a sterling A+ CinemaScore from audience exit polls, thus indicating that Perry knew precisely what this underserved segment of African-American moviegoers were desperately craving. After this stunning success, Perry was off to the races, churning out at least one movie per year — a pace that's even more amazing when you factor in the myriad of television series he began producing in 2007. Tyler Perry, whose base of operations is an Atlanta studio that bears his name, is a one-man entertainment industry.

While Perry seems untroubled by his continued lack of critical acclaim, he has on occasion attempted to mount a prestige film with the kind of socially important pedigree that goes down well with Academy Awards voters. As a producer, he tasted Oscar success via Lee Daniels' "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire" in 2009, but struck out in 2010 when he bungled an adaptation of Ntozake Shange's choreopoem "For Colored Girls."

14 years later after that misstep, Perry has again reached for the respect of more than his fanbase, and maybe a little Academy love, with "The Six Triple Eight," an inspirational World War II drama about the all-Black, all-women 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. With a budget of $70 million and a star-studded cast that includes Kerry Washington, Sam Waterston and Oprah Winfrey, this is easily Perry's most ambitious film project. Though he received more favorable reviews than usual, "The Six Triple Eight" failed to catch on with Oscar voters when it received a limited theatrical release in early December 2024. Unsurprisingly, though, it proved hugely popular when it began streaming on Netflix two weeks later, racking up 52.4 million views over its first four weeks (outpacing his success with "Mea Culpa" from earlier in the year).

Many viewers are now eager to learn more about the 6888th Battalion (hopefully they can also spare a couple of hours for Anthony Hemingway's Tuskegee Airmen drama "Red Tails," too). Amazingly, Perry's deeply Hollywood treatment of this story didn't exaggerate many of the movie's most memorable elements.