Russell Johnson Shared A Unique Bond With One Gilligan's Island Co-Star

On "Gilligan's Island," romance always ran at a low ebb. Apart from Mr. and Mrs. Howell (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer), there were no couples on the island, and none seemed to form over the course of the show. Indeed, several of the characters seemed too silly or childish to form anything approaching a real-life affair. Gilligan (Bob Denver) was too innocent, and the Skipper (Alan Hale) was more often thinking of engineering and survival than being charming. Ginger (Tina Louise) was often dressed in pretty gowns, and was certainly presented as a sex symbol, but was more concerned with fame and acting than flirting with any of the men or women around her.

The two "normal" characters on the island were Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and the Professor (Russell Johnson), who often served as the show's "straight man" characters; they rarely got to have slapstick moments or pratfalls of their own. Because of their mutual function, many "Gilligan's Island" fans tended to ship the characters, if I may use modern parlance. If there was to be a new romantic pairing on Gilligan's Isle, it was to be between the Professor and Mary Ann. This notion was cemented by the fact that Wells' and Johnson's credits were listed together in the show's opening.

Viewers may have also been keying into the fact that Wells and Johnson were good friends off-camera. The two certainly had a lot of chemistry, and had a great deal of respect for one another. Wells would later admit that she had a huge crush on Johnson, although during their stint on "Gilligan's Island," they were both married to other people, and had to keep their relationship distantly respectful.

Johnson, while never admitting to a romantic attraction to Wells, did write in his autobiography "Here on Gilligan's Isle" (penned with Russell Cox), that he and his co-star did share what he called "a mutual fondness."