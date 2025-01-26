Why Melle From Star Trek: Section 31 Looks So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Section 31."

Emperor Philippa Giorgiou's (Michelle Yeoh) return in "Star Trek: Section 31" has her associating with a pretty wild bunch. Her crew during the film's strange yet crucial special operation features a collection of fascinating characters, ranging from Omari Hardwick's Section 31 liaison Alok Sahar to Sam Richardson's chameloid character Quasi. Since the entire team is decidedly of the black ops variety, they're effectively expendable. The group's borderline redshirt nature is underlined fairly early in the movie when the seductive Deltan team member Melle attempts to subdue a target — and is promptly shot to death.

Though Melle's demise is far from the only one in the film, it's definitely the earliest. Despite this, she still manages to show why she's a valuable member of the team, which allows actor Humberly González to make the most of the screen time she's given. Since she has a respectable amount of acting credits to her name, there's a fair chance that her turn as Melle will also prompt viewers to start wondering where they may have seen her before. Here's a look at some of González's best-known movie and TV show roles to date.