Why Alok Sahar From Star Trek: Section 31 Looks So Familiar

Olatunde Osunsanmi's new TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31" is weirdly retro in its setup, feeling reminiscent of delightfully corny B-movies of the 1980s like Peter Manoogian's low-budget time-travel lark "Eliminators." The main character is Empress Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), the genocidal tyrant of the Mirror Universe, and she has been enlisted to be part of Section 31, Starfleet's ethics-free black ops organization that handles dangerous secret missions.

The film's cast, however, is rounded out by a rogues' gallery of diverse aliens and specialists, each one enlisted to help the Empress on a vital mission to retrieve a doomsday device. There is the shapeshifter Quasi (Sam Richardson), a none-too-bright cyborg bruiser named Fuzz (Sven Ruygrok), a microscopic organism named Zeph piloting a human-sized robot (Robert Kazinsky), an ultra-seductive Deltan named Melle (Humberly Gonzalez), and Rachel Garrett (Kacey Rohl), a straight-laced Starfleet officer who is there to make sure that murders are kept to a minimum.

Also present is Alok Sahar, who functions as the Section 31 intermediary who reached out to Georgiou in the first place. Alok is tough, taciturn, and implies that serving Section 31 might give the Empress a chance to redeem herself for some of her many, many crimes. He is, in short, the Company Man.

Alok is played by Omari Hardwick, an actor from Georgia who has been working professionally in film and TV since the early 2000s. He has also been long involved in theater projects throughout Los Angeles for many years and occasionally participates in poetry slams. Hardwick has appeared in many high-profile feature films as well, having worked with many known directors along the way. He even turned up in what might be the best film of 2018, so you have likely seen his face before.