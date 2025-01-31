Why A Dexter's Laboratory Segment Was Banned For Nearly Two Decades

Shortly after being picked up to series, "Dexer's Laboratory" was given 39 half-hour episodes at once (in addition to its original 13-episode season order). This meant that the writers and animators had to come up with a lot of new ideas beyond anything that was part of the initial pitch and do so at a quick pace. Unsurprisingly, some of the ideas were a bit out of the ordinary, and were it not for the high episode order, they probably wouldn't have been written.

One such episode is "Rude Removal," directed by Rob Renzetti. Renzetti chatted with /Film about the making of the episode, which creator Genndy Tartakovsky was not that enthused about at first. Still, with 39 episodes of three cartoons each to write, there was not that much space to be picky. "This episode came out of that frenzy of 'let's try anything,'" Renzetti said. "It was one of those ideas that you think are funny but don't know that the network will ever let us do it, but what the hell we've got to submit an outline this week so we might as well submit this and see what happens."

The segment involves Dexter accidentally placing himself and Dee Dee in his latest invention, a machine that splits people into a polite half and a rude half. This results in the polite Dexter and Dee Dee having British accents while the rude ones have thick New York accents and constantly spew profanity.

"The outline got submitted and the network loved it," continued Renzetti. "We were like, 'Really, are you sure? You know the characters are basically swearing.' We were very upfront about what the concept would be, but they said it was fine at every step. We went through the normal process, sent the storyboard and everything and they loved it. It was really funny. And every step we asked if they were sure, but the network always said yes, they were going forward with it."