Cow And Chicken Creator David Feiss Explains His Original Idea For The Show And Network Notes About The Devil [Interview]

The other big element Feiss added to the show was its antagonist. The way he tells it, the character came to him in a dream, and he wrote it down and later put it in the pilot, dialogue and all. When we first meet him, the big, naked red guy proclaims: "Hello, it's me, the Devil. I stand for all that is bad. Also, I'm naked," which is exactly what he said in Feiss' dream. Though the network liked the show and the characters, including the devil, things changed a bit when the pilot got picked up for series.

"They said, 'You can't call him the devil,'" Feiss recalled. "'He can look exactly as he is. He can still be naked. He can still walk on his butt, he can do all these things, but you just can't call him the devil.' Which was, I think, a bonus, because it was funnier just to come up with a new name for every episode. Generic Red Guy, but specifically Officer Penskofsky or Ben Pants."

The Red Guy, as he came to be known, became an integral part of the show. Each episode, which had bizarre, jokey titles, involved the Red Guy coming up with a deranged plan to trap Cow and Chicken.

"Sometimes an episode would start with a title," Feiss explained. "Like 'The Orthodontic Police' was based on my feelings of having braces on my teeth when I was a kid, about the tightening of the teeth. And then I was extrapolating like, it would be funny if they actually had motors and pulleys and like, it was almost a torture device. And then the idea that the Red Guy was stopping people at random and putting braces on their teeth against their will came about."