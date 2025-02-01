The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Dick Van Dyke Show

Carl Reiner's 1961 sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" was immensely popular over its five seasons, and won 15 Emmys in its lifetime. Like several sitcoms of its ilk, "The Dick Van Dyke Show" was a metanarrative autobiography about a character named Rob Petrie (Van Dyke) who was a comedy writer for an in-universe variety show called "The Alan Brady Show." Petrie, from appearances, is an amalgam of Van Dyke and Reiner. Indeed, in the show's original pilot — back when it was going to be called "Head of the Family" — Reiner played Rob Petrie himself. The show was more or less a common domestic drama beyond that, with many stories springing from Rob's relationship with his wife Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), or their son Richard Robert Oscar Sam Edward Benjamin Ulysses David "Ritchie" Petrie (Larry Mathews). The show featured wacky buddies, obsequious bosses, and other broad character types that, thanks to sharp writing, emerged as unique and hilarious.

The series became one of the more notable pivot points in American popular culture, and remained in reruns for many years. Those who grew up watching Nick At Nite in the 1990s likely saw reruns of "The Dick Van Dyke Show." References to Van Dyke's infamous trip over a footstool could be seen lampooned in '90s TV shows, and the trip is one of the reasons a mass audience was drawn to the series. Van Dyke was that talented a physical comedian.

Sadly, because the show was made so long ago, most of the cast is no longer with us. Only the younger actors of the show have survived into the year 2025. Oh yes, and the show's star. Dick Van Dyke is still with us. And still working.