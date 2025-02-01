The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Dick Van Dyke Show
Carl Reiner's 1961 sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" was immensely popular over its five seasons, and won 15 Emmys in its lifetime. Like several sitcoms of its ilk, "The Dick Van Dyke Show" was a metanarrative autobiography about a character named Rob Petrie (Van Dyke) who was a comedy writer for an in-universe variety show called "The Alan Brady Show." Petrie, from appearances, is an amalgam of Van Dyke and Reiner. Indeed, in the show's original pilot — back when it was going to be called "Head of the Family" — Reiner played Rob Petrie himself. The show was more or less a common domestic drama beyond that, with many stories springing from Rob's relationship with his wife Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), or their son Richard Robert Oscar Sam Edward Benjamin Ulysses David "Ritchie" Petrie (Larry Mathews). The show featured wacky buddies, obsequious bosses, and other broad character types that, thanks to sharp writing, emerged as unique and hilarious.
The series became one of the more notable pivot points in American popular culture, and remained in reruns for many years. Those who grew up watching Nick At Nite in the 1990s likely saw reruns of "The Dick Van Dyke Show." References to Van Dyke's infamous trip over a footstool could be seen lampooned in '90s TV shows, and the trip is one of the reasons a mass audience was drawn to the series. Van Dyke was that talented a physical comedian.
Sadly, because the show was made so long ago, most of the cast is no longer with us. Only the younger actors of the show have survived into the year 2025. Oh yes, and the show's star. Dick Van Dyke is still with us. And still working.
Dick Van Dyke (Rob Petrie)
Dick Van Dyke began his performing career in 1947, when he toured nightclubs performing comedic mime acts with his partner Phil Erickson. His commitment to performing landed him a few gigs on TV in the early 1950s, which led, in turn, to hosting gigs, newscaster jobs, and more visible guest spots. His wide grin, physical acumen, and sense of humor kept him popular, and he was soon very much in demand. By the late '50s, he was also acting on Broadway. In 1961, the world saw the debut of "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and he was finally a household name.
His most notable early film job was appearing in a high-profile production of "Bye Bye Birdie," followed by "Mary Poppins" the following year. "Poppins," it should be recalled, was a gigantic hit. He was tapped by Disney to appear in several other gentle, good-natured live-action comedies as a result. Comedies like "Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N.," and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Van Dyke was a master of stage, TV and the big screen. In the 1970s, he had a hit show with "The New Dick Van Dyke Show," and in the '80s, launched the cozy mystery program "Diagnosis Murder."
Look, Van Dyke's whole career is too large to list in its entirety here. Know that he has continued to work throughout his whole life, and he only started to slow down ... a little bit ... when he rounded his late 80s. He has six Emmys, one Tony, and one Grammy. In 2018, he appeared in "Mary Poppins Returns," playing the son of his grumpy banker character from the 1964 original. In 2023, he was in three episodes of "Days of Our Lives" (netting him that sixth Emmy win). In 2024, he was in a Coldplay music video. Now 99, Van Dyke is still sharp, happy, and vibrant.
Larry Mathews (Richard Robert Oscar Sam Edward Benjamin Ulysses David Richie Petrie)
Rob's and Laura's young son Ritchie was played by child actor Larry Mathews, and he is still with us, now 69 years old. The character's full name was Richard Robert Oscar Sam Edward Benjamin Ulysses David Petrie, and one might notice that all his middle names are an acronym for ROSEBUD, no doubt a winking reference to Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane." Ritchie was an outspoken character, but rarely the star of the show.
Mathews was only six years old when he began working on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and was on the cusp of his 11th birthday when the final episode aired in 1966. He appeared in 158 episodes. After the show ended, Mathews left the limelight, preferring to have a normal, non-showbiz childhood. He worked as a post-production coordinator on shows like "Soap," "Benson," and "It's a Living" in the late '70s and early '80s, going back to his birth name, Larry Mazzeo. His only other screen credits are on talk shows, usually to discuss his days on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." According to his Wikipedia page, the young actor went to UCLA, graduating in 1976. He then spent years working as an account executive. In 1987, he got married to his wife, Jennifer.
If we don't know a lot about Mathews, it's probably by design. Obscurity seems to be what he prefers. Not all child actors want to continue to be stars, and Mathews/Mazzeo seemed okay keeping to himself. One must imagine ROSEBUD happy.