The X-Files Episode That Was Inspired By The Twilight Zone

Chris Carter's 1993 paranormal investigation series "The X-Files" was one of the defining media outings of its decade. Few shows better captured post-Cold War America's paranoid suspicions about its own government. Without an enemy to fight, and with no wars on the immediate horizon, 1990s America became wary of the systems that caused war and "enemies" to form in the first place. If we could live without them, why didn't the government jettison them earlier? Could it be that the government was up to something sinister?

"The X-Files" manifested that paranoia through Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), two FBI agents assigned to investigate paranormal cases. They frequently met aliens, monsters, psychics, vampires, and other unusual creatures. Sadly, each case usually involved a cover-up or a lack of hard evidence. The series was enough of a hit to last nine full seasons before its cancelation in 2002. "The X-Files" had no place in the post-9/11 world. It was a product of its time.

That didn't stop Chris Carter from resurrecting the series for a tenth season in 2015, and then an eleventh in 2018. The hope was to bank on Gen-Xers' '90s nostalgia, of course, but the resurrections only highlight how much "The X-Files" was a relic of an earlier decade. Most of the episodes didn't work, and the paranoia now felt naïve.

But some of the newer episodes were fascinating. Case in point: the 11th season episode "The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat" (January 24, 2018). The episode was written and directed by longtime "X-File" collaborator Darin Morgan, and in a 2018 interview with EW, he said that he wanted this one to look and feel like an episode of "The Twilight Zone." Not so much in story, as in tone. He wanted his episode to feel unexpected.