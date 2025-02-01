1st Edition Stephen King Books Worth Thousands That Could Be Hiding In Your Bookcase

Since the publication of "Carrie" in 1974, Stephen King has knocked out over 60 books (which have been turned into 59 movies). That's better than a book-per-year pace, which is doubly impressive considering that he's still, at the age of 77, the United States' most prominent author of fiction. Every book isn't necessarily a winner, but he delivers the spine-tingling goods frequently enough to keep his massive fanbase happy.

Though he's still regularly acquiring new fans thanks in large part to the timelessness of novels like "The Shining," "It," and "Pet Sematary," his longtime readers are, in some cases, more than just fans. They're collectors. And they guard their early purchases fiercely due to a combination of sentimental value and actual monetary value — because depending on how early you started buying King's books, you might have some immensely valuable volumes resting on your shelf or stashed away in storage. How valuable? A signed 1st edition of "Carrie" that wasn't even in mint condition recently sold on eBay for $8,200.

While that particular book got a boost in worth from bearing King's signature, unsigned 1st editions can go for well over $1,000, too. Now that I've got your attention, let me clarify that the following list is based on recent eBay sales. It's possible you could get more or less depending on where you're selling or who you're selling to. With that caveat noted, let's take a look at some 1st edition King books (unsigned and not initially released as limited editions) that could fetch you some serious coin.