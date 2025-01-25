Star Trek's Alex Kurtzman Explains Why Section 31 Feels So Different

"Star Trek: Section 31" boldly explores where no other movie or TV show in the sci-fi saga has gone before. The story takes place beyond the parameters of the Federation, introducing viewers to a sleazier side of the universe. The main characters aren't all goody two-shoes types either, as Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) is an eyeball-eating sociopath who occupies the grey area between heroic and evil. "Star Trek: Section 31" is straight-up B-movie trash, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Of course, with great change comes an army of upset critics who have their own ideas of what "Star Trek" should be. The early reactions to "Star Trek: Section 31" were brutal, with many naysayers arguing that the film barely embraces the ethos on which the franchise was built. However, during a press day for the event, producer Alex Kurtzman told /Film's Jacob Hall that the Paramount+ film was designed to explore the sci-fi property's core ideals through a modern lens:

"If you think of traditional 'Star Trek,' you think of [Gene] Roddenberry's utopian vision of the future where you wouldn't have to have something like [Section 31]. However, Federation space is limited, and there's area outside of Federation space. And part of the conversations we had in thinking about this was, how do you use Section 31 the same way that 'Star Trek,' since its inception, has used allegory and metaphor to talk about what's going on today? And that's what makes 'Star Trek' 'Star Trek.'"

At first glance, this might not be a traditional "Star Trek" vehicle. However, Kurtzman believes that it still aligns with Roddenberry's utopian vision for the franchise, and it's all part of a bigger picture.