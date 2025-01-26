Why Harry Potter's Vincent Crabbe Actor Was Cut From The Movies

When Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) first arrived at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001), he learned pretty quickly that there were cliques, just like in a regular British boarding school. Notably, he met the sour-tempered Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), very clearly one of Hogwarts' aspiring bullies. Draco mocked the timid Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), immediately alienating Harry. Throughout the following films in the "Harry Potter" series, Draco would become worse and worse, moving from mere bullying to becoming a soldier for the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), who fought against the notion of allowing "tainted blood" into the world's wizard schools.

For most of the "Harry Potter" films, Draco was joined by a pair of sniveling sidekicks named Crabbe and Goyle. The shorter Crabbe was played by Jamie Waylett, and the taller Goyle was played by Josh Herdman. Crabbe and Goyle were always causing small headaches for Harry, Ron, and Hermione (Emma Watson), and served as low-key villains for the bulk of the series. Crabbe, however, only appeared in the first six of the movies and was mysteriously absent from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" Parts I and II. Goyle, meanwhile, remained.

As it so happens, the character was cut because of a real-life incident with actor Jamie Waylett. It seems that in 2009 when the actor was 20, he was pulled over by the police who found a great deal of weed in his car. The cops went back to his place to investigate and found that he was operating his own small weed farm. Growing marijuana was still highly illegal at the time, and Waylett was sentenced to community service. This was all after a 2006 incident, back when Waylett was still a teen when he was accused of using cocaine. The two incidents paired led to Waylett being cut from the final two "Harry Potter" movies. The weed incident was covered by the London Paper.