Why Quasi From Star Trek: Section 31 Looks So Familiar

Like so many great actors who stepped onto the bridge of a starship before him (we salute you, Jeffrey Combs!), Sam Richardson has also appeared in more than one "Star Trek" project. Before playing Quasi, he actually had a voice role in the adult animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks," appearing in a season 1 episode and another in season 3. In the show, he played Vendome, a member of the blue, ridge-faced alien species the Bolians. Although Vendome didn't have many lines (he appeared in more than two episodes, but was a silent background character in several), he was a lesser-known Lower Decker with a complete (if bare-bones) story arc all his own.

Vendome first pops up early in the show's first season and is speared by Gelrakians when he accidentally gives them a fertility statue as a gesture of goodwill instead of an "honor crystal" held over from Starfleet's first contact mission. The mix-up isn't actually his fault, though, and Vendome survives it, going on several more away missions in subsequent episodes. Hilariously, Vendome has more in common with Richardson's ladder-climbing "Veep" character than his "Section 31" antihero, as he later becomes captain of the California-class USS Inglewood after its previous captain is accidentally turned into a baby. Boimler (Jack Quaid) initially thinks Vendome's promotion is unfair, but ultimately realizes he worked hard for it. The alien is seen staffing his crew with Bolians and even shows up to support the Cerritos' mission in the season 3 finale.

Where do you know Sam Richardson from? With the release of "Star Trek: Section 31," which is now on Paramount+, we can now safely say he's known for playing wholesome, underused "Star Trek" characters.