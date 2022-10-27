Star Trek: Lower Decks Finally Reveals The Full California Class

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

When it comes to the world of "Star Trek," I've never been one for fan service. For whatever reason, even the coolest Easter eggs and guest appearances often won't elicit much more than a nod and a smile from me. But if you want to see me cheering at the TV, there's at least one way to do that, and its an unorthodox method that "Star Trek: Lower Decks" employed during its third season finale this week: just list the names of places in California!

This week's finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" was jam-packed with action, heart, and some classic U.S.S. Cerritos adventures, but it also did something the show has never done over the course of its three season: introduced viewers to the entire California class of starships. The big reveal came during the climax of the episode, when Mariner (Tawny Newsome) made her triumphant return to save the Cerritos crew, bringing the entire California class with her as reinforcements. It was an impressive show of support, and also, inevitably, an opportunity for West Coast viewers to cheer on their cities and hometowns as they popped up among the armada.

The California class line-up was revealed rather quickly, as Boimler (Jack Quaid) rattles off the names of the ships as fast as he possibly can. In addition to the Cerritos, which is named after a city on the south edge of Los Angeles, we now know the Cali class Federation starships include the Oakland, Alhambra, San Diego, San Clemente, Sherman Oaks, Vacaville, Burbank, Fresno, Santa Monica, San Jose, Sacramento, Culver City, Anaheim, Riverside, Vallejo, West Covina, Pacific Palisades, Redding, Eureka, Mount Shasta, Merced, Carlsbad, and Inglewood. A shot of the Cali class approaching shows around 30 total ships, so there are few whose names Boimler didn't even catch.