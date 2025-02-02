Hugo Weaving Replaced The Original V Actor In V For Vendetta

Luckily for Weaving, not all of his "V for Vendetta" scenes required him to keep the mask on. As he explained in an interview afterward, "Funnily enough, V impersonates a couple of other characters in the story, so the first three days shooting I was not in the mask, which was actually a good introduction to everyone on set."

But even though Weaving didn't have to wear a mask for those scenes, there was still the challenge of him having to convey emotions without the audience seeing his face. This was the real issue that plagued Purefoy's time on the production; as director James McTeigue would later explain, Purefoy's biggest struggle with the movie was that his "his main instrument — his face — was being taken away."

It's a pretty unique situation for a live-action actor to deal with, but the suddenness with which the project was thrust upon Weaving seemed to help him get through it. As Weaving explained:

"Particularly if you've been asked to do something and within a few days you fly half-way around the world and jump into the skin of the character. There was really no time to think about that either, really, so I decided very early on for me it was a technical exercise and I wasn't going to get emotionally engaged in the problems of the mask at all, but do everything I can to make that mask work."

It helped that Weaving has a very strong and distinctive voice. It's not quite as iconic as Morgan Freeman's, but it's smooth and memorable enough that people are still praising him for it. For McTeigue, Weaving's vocal performance was so strong that he knew the project would be a success the moment Weaving recorded his first scene.

"The very first thing Hugo did was the scene where Evey has been in prison for a long time and receives a letter from Valerie," McTeigue explained. "She comes out and V is waiting for her, and she realizes he is the person that's imprisoned her. It's a big emotional scene. On his very first take, I just thought, 'Oh my god, he's saved me. This is going to be amazing.'"