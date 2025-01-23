A Canceled Godzilla Movie Was Almost Helmed By A Legendary Slasher Director

Ishiro Honda's original "Gojira" was released in Japan in 1954, and helped popularize a genre of giant monster movies that remained ascendant for seven decades. Godzilla movies are still being made to this day, with Toho's most recent film, "Godzilla Minus One" coming out in 2023, and Legendary's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" hitting in 2024. Godzilla has been part of the cinematic landscape for so long, his popularity has risen and fallen and risen again. There have been multiple "finales" in the Godzilla series, and just as many reboots. He's more pliable and more prone to restarts than James Bond.

From 1954 until 1975, Godzilla more or less followed a single continuity, and the 15 films released during this period are said to be of the Showa era. From 1975 to 1983, there would be no theatrical Godzilla movies, with the series rebooting in 1984 with the release of Koji Hashimoto's "The Return of Godzilla," a direct sequel to the 1954 original that ignored all 14 sequels. The seven films released from 1984 to 1995 are said to be part of the Heisei era.

Toho has always been protective of Godzilla, and will only license their favorite monster under specific circumstances. It was vital that if another company were to make a Godzilla film, it be a high-profile film with a proper budget and impressive production values. Back in 1983, it seems that American filmmaker Steve Miner had struck a co-financing deal with Toho to make his own Godzilla movie. Miner, in 1983, was best known as a slasher director, having made "Friday the 13th Part II" and "Friday the 13th Part III."

Miner's journey developing his own Godzilla movie, to be called "Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 3-D," is detailed in Steve Ryfle's book "Japan's Favorite Mon-Star: The Unauthorized Biography of The Big G."