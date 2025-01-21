Star Wars Is About To Explore An Important Era Through The Eyes Of Luke, Han, And Leia

Ever wonder what happened after "Return of the Jedi" and before "The Force Awakens?" In the "Star Wars" galaxy, it's a particularly interesting period, one that hasn't been explored on screen all that much. Yes, "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ has ventured into this territory a bit, but what was going on with the likes of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa during this transitional period in the galaxy? We're about to get some answers.

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm have announced a relaunch of the main "Star Wars" comic for later this year. The relaunched series will be written by Alex Segura ("The Black Ghost"), with artwork by Phil Noto ("Star Wars: Poe Dameron"). Crucially, the series will pick up after the events of "Return of the Jedi, which concluded the original "Star Wars" trilogy in 1983. What does that mean for readers, exactly? The synopsis for the new series reads as follows:

An epic new adventure begins for Luke, Leia, and Han in the wake of Return of the Jedi! New York Times best-selling author Alex Segura launches the bold next era of Star Wars. Luke Skywalker must defend the New Republic from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries! Han Solo investigates a deadly underworld mystery — and saves a surprising ally! Leia Organa must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!

This is important because the "New Republic" era on the official "Star Wars" timeline takes place right after the "Age of Rebellion," which is covered in the original trilogy. This is the period after Palpatine's downfall and after the Empire crumbled. Yet, as we've seen, it's not as though the Empire just went quietly into the night. The remnants of the organization continued to try and fight for power. As such, it's a rich area to explore, particularly through the eyes of the saga's core heroes. Speaking with StarWars.com, Segura had this to say about it: