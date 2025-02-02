The Marvel Actor Who Wrote An Underrated Horror Movie Starring Harrison Ford

Clark Gregg, even if he lives to be 100 and works until his final day as an actor, will forever be known best as Agent Coulson. The actor helped kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Phase 1 as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., culminating in a pivotal role in 2012's "The Avengers," one of the biggest and most important movies ever made. He even survived his death (thank you, comic book logic) to headline seven seasons of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." More than a decade before all of that, though, he wrote one of the biggest hits of 2000.

"What Lies Beneath" was directed by "Back to the Future" legend Robert Zemeckis, with Harrison Ford starring in the lead role alongside Michelle Pfeiffer ("Batman Returns"). It may seem unlikely, but the man behind Agent Coulson did indeed pen a horror/thriller for one of the biggest stars in the world at the height of his powers. What's even more interesting is that Gregg, to date, only has a few screenwriting credits to his name. So it's not as though this is some major second career that most people don't know about, like "Star Wars" icon and Ford's co-star Carrie Fisher being one of Hollywood's go-to script doctors. Gregg just happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right take on an idea.

For those who may need a refresher, "What Lies Beneath" centers on Dr. Norman Spencer (Ford), who betrayed his wife Claire (Pfeiffer) by having an affair. Norman's life and marriage seem perfect with the affair now behind him, but Claire tells him that she's hearing mysterious voices and seeing a young woman's image in their home. Norman dismisses it, but it soon becomes clear that something very really is going on, and spooky things ensue.