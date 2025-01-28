Why Rachel Garrett From Star Trek: Section 31 Looks So Familiar

The Rachel Garrett character first appeared in "Star Trek" back in the "Next Generation" years, where she was revealed to be a doomed commander from the past — the woman in charge of the Enterprise C. Back then, Garrett was played by "Brave New World" and "Murder, She Wrote" actor Tricia O'Neil, but this time around, Kacey Rohl takes over the role. If Rohl looks familiar (either in or out of her character's blue wig-and-lipstick disguise), it's likely because you've seen her before. Indeed, the 33-year-old actor has taken key roles in some of the most underrated TV shows of the past decade, as well as an unforgettable part in Bryan Fuller's baroque horror masterpiece, "Hannibal."

If you've managed to stomach all three seasons of Fuller's gory and glorious spin on the Hannibal Lecter story, you no doubt will know Rohl as Abigail Hobbs, the daughter of a serial killer dubbed the Minnesota Shrike. Her father's crimes kick off the show's first season, and though he tries to kill Abigail, she lives on to become a part of some of the series' best twists. Rohl is great in "Hannibal," and it's likely her meatiest role to date, but she's also a standout in plenty of other projects. She played the best friend of Rosie Larsen, the victim at the heart of the briefly ubiquitous crime drama series "The Killing," and appeared as a hedge maze in the Syfy adaptation of Lev Grossman's "The Magicians."

Rohl was also a main cast member in season 2 of the short-lived, M. Night Shyamalan-produced Fox puzzler "Wayward Pines," and she popped up in episodes of cult favorites and geek mainstays like "iZombie," "Supernatural," "Fringe," "Arrow," and "The X-Files." The actor even appeared as Megara — of Disney's "Hercules" fame — in an episode of "Once Upon a Time." She's taken on some major dramatic roles over the course of her relatively short career as well, including playing the actor and victim of reported FBI targeting Jean Seberg in a new adaptation of the controversial novel "White Dog" and portraying a woman faking a cancer diagnosis in the 2019 movie "White Lie." It would make no sense to put an actor of Rohl's calibre in a "Star Trek" story without plans to bring her back; hopefully, we'll see Rachel and the Starfleet-shaped chip on her shoulder again soon.

"Star Trek: Section 31" is now streaming on Paramount+.