How The Simpsons Made Jennifer Tilly Rich

Jennifer Tilly, like many professionals, began acting in high school, having been bitten by the theater bug as a teen. Her mother, a former stage actress herself, helped Jennifer (as well as her younger sister Meg) pursue walk-on roles and supporting parts in various Hollywood TV shows, and Tilly made her TV debut on an episode of the sitcom "Oh Madeline" in 1983. In 1984, she secured a regular role on the obscure comedy series "Shaping Up," which starred Leslie Nielsen as a grumpy health club owner. Tilly appeared in all five episodes. Her real big break came that same year, as she secured a recurring role on the hit cop show "Hill Street Blues," appearing in six episodes.

Tilly would spend the next few years acting in guest spots on hit shows like "Moonlighting," "Cheers," and "Remington Steel." She would also make a move into cinemas, appearing in multiple studio comedies and thrillers. In the '90s, her profile only continued to rise, and she even secured an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Woody Allen's 1995 film "Bullets Over Broadway." In 1996, she became a legit queer icon thanks to her role in the Wachowski's lesbian heist thriller "Bound," and in 1998, she became an indelible scream queen thanks to her role in "Bride of Chucky." There's nothing Tilly hasn't done.

She's also, as it turns out, blindingly rich. As it happens, the above-mentioned "Shaping Up" was co-created and produced by ultra-producer Sam Simon, one of the men behind "Taxi" and "Cheers." Tilly and Simon definitely hit it off, because they wed in 1984. They were married for six years, divorcing in 1991, while Simon was deeply entrenched in the production of "The Simpsons."

As it happens, one of the stipulations of the divorce was that Tilly received 30% of Simon's proceeds from "The Simpsons" for as long as he was a credited producer. Tilly, decades later, is still getting money. She talked about it in a recent interview with E!