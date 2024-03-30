Jay Leno Lit The Fuse For The Simpsons Feud That Inspired Flaming Moe's

In the "The Simpsons" episode "Flaming Moe's (November 21, 1991), the put-upon bartender Moe Szyslak (Hank Azaria) finds his bar struggling to stay afloat in the wake of increased job satisfaction and family bliss in the city. Homer (Dan Castellaneta) suggests Moe try a new cocktail. Homer then reveals the recipe for a cough syrup-infused drink — the Flaming Homer — that becomes more flavorful after you set it on fire. Moe mixes one and it's an instant hit. Moe also instantly claims credit for inventing the drink, much to Homer's consternation.

The redubbed Flaming Moe is a huge success, and Moe's dive bar quickly grow into a massive event space where Aerosmith performs. Eventually Homer, fed up with not receiving any credit or money, reveals the secret ingredients and Moe's quickly returns to being a dive.

This episode, written by Robert Cohen, was inspired by a similar "rivalry" between "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening and one of the show's key developers Sam Simon. Simon was a character designer on "The Simpsons," as well as an executive producer, creative supervisor, showrunner, and writer. He was one of the central people responsible for getting "The Simpsons" off the ground; we wouldn't have the show without him. Simon left "The Simpsons" in 1993, but retained executive producer credits even after he died in 2015.

Groening has never been an egomaniac, and always openly shared the names of his "Simpsons" collaborators, understanding that he only invented the characters and the premise. Animators, actors, producers, and writers made the show great. There was an incident, however, when Jay Leno didn't let Groening say Simon's name on national TV. A rivalry ensued.

The story of the "rivalry" is told at length in the behind-the-scenes book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Matthew Kleinstein.