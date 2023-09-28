How The WGA Strike Turned Drew Carey Into A True Hollywood Hero
The Writers Guild of America's strike against the AMPTP is, pending an almost certain ratification vote from the membership, at an end. The union's membership held strong for 148 days until the studios, networks, and streamers finally made an offer that addressed their reasonable demands, which, given the insultingly paltry amounts many were making prior to this deal, was no mean feat. People were stressed beyond belief. Pennies were pinched. There were probably moments when members wondered how they'd pay their rent and support their families if the AMPTP persisted with their cruel hardball tactics.
Throughout it all, card-carrying WGA members had one source of culinary solace: no matter what, they could hit up Bob's Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner in West Hollywood for a free meal. Who was picking up that tab? Drew Carey.
Since the start of the strike, the former sitcom star and current host of "The Price Is Right" has paid for writers' meals (plus tip) at the conveniently located establishments (Bob's is within walking distance of Warner Bros. and very close to Disney and Universal, while Swingers is down the street from CBS Studios, where his game show is filmed). This wasn't a cure-all to the concerns of striking writers, but it was a salve of sorts, especially as the AMPTP exhibited a stupid unwillingness to bargain on a good-faith level.
Why was Carey the guy to step up?
Don't clown around with Cleveland
My man is from Cleveland, Ohio, a hard-luck, blue-collar metropolis situated on the southern shore of Lake Erie. When the steel industry faltered in the first half of the 20th century, the city eventually went into default. Cleveland has rebounded to a degree, but its residents know from rough times, and they're well aware that the corporations that built their city up won't lift a finger to help them when they're down.
Due to its economic woes, its sports teams generally sucking and its polluted river catching fire in 1969 (Randy Newman wrote a song about this, and if you've seen "Major League," you're humming it now), Cleveland has become the ultimate underdog of American cities. It's a joke to most, but for those who grew up there it's a dogged state of mind. When the world hurls its worst at them, Clevelanders dig their heels in and, well, they rarely triumph, but they do endure.
The WGA's battle against the AMPTP was certainly a David-Goliath situation, especially now that these entertainment companies are owned by massively diverse corporations. The writers were striking simply to earn a fair wage. The Cleveland-born Carey felt that, and the least he could do was to buy dinner at a couple of L.A. joints for the guild's 11,500 members.
Carey came through this time, and he'll probably do it again if need be
Now that the WGA members are going back to work, Carey announced via his Zombie Twitter account that his generosity will come to an end tonight at 12:01 AM PT. So if you're a non-WGA member, and were thinking of hitting up Bob's or Swingers tonight, maybe pick another dining establishment. Because judging from the warm response on social media to his largesse, writers might honor the man by squeezing in one last meal on his tab.
"Got emotional last night just thinking about how much Drew Carey paying for our meals really helped so many WGA members," said Jenny Yang. According to strike captain Shawn Wines, "Every writers' room should have a tasteful life-size shrine to Drew Carey in the corner." And screenwriter John Gary added, "I know at least a couple of people who ate at Bob's every day of the strike, not because it was fun, but because it was free and they needed the food. Drew didn't just build community — he literally helped people survive this strike."
For those wondering what Carey's final tab for both restaurants came to, a) it's none of our business, but b) according to The Hollywood Reporter, he was evidently coughing up $10,000 per week at Swingers. Bob's seats more people, so you do the math. Seriously. Do the math. I became a writer for a reason.
This is actually Carey's second time footing writers' restaurant tabs during a work stoppage. He did likewise during the 2007-2008 WGA strike, and, because he's a ride-or-die Clevelander, will do so again if the AMPTP tries to destroy the lives of the people who create their movies and television shows. As the Bowling Green-born son of a Cleveland-area native, I say good on you, Drew, and go Cavaliers.