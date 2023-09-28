How The WGA Strike Turned Drew Carey Into A True Hollywood Hero

The Writers Guild of America's strike against the AMPTP is, pending an almost certain ratification vote from the membership, at an end. The union's membership held strong for 148 days until the studios, networks, and streamers finally made an offer that addressed their reasonable demands, which, given the insultingly paltry amounts many were making prior to this deal, was no mean feat. People were stressed beyond belief. Pennies were pinched. There were probably moments when members wondered how they'd pay their rent and support their families if the AMPTP persisted with their cruel hardball tactics.

Throughout it all, card-carrying WGA members had one source of culinary solace: no matter what, they could hit up Bob's Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner in West Hollywood for a free meal. Who was picking up that tab? Drew Carey.

Since the start of the strike, the former sitcom star and current host of "The Price Is Right" has paid for writers' meals (plus tip) at the conveniently located establishments (Bob's is within walking distance of Warner Bros. and very close to Disney and Universal, while Swingers is down the street from CBS Studios, where his game show is filmed). This wasn't a cure-all to the concerns of striking writers, but it was a salve of sorts, especially as the AMPTP exhibited a stupid unwillingness to bargain on a good-faith level.

Why was Carey the guy to step up?