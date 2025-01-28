Who Sang The Big Bang Theory Theme Song & Where Are They Now?

The theme song for "The Big Bang Theory" is a fast-talking deluge of pseudo-nerdy references that are juuust incorrect enough to drive real-life nerds a little big crazy. The full version of the theme, rarely played in its entirety before the show, included enough brainy references to be clever, however. It talks about bipeds evolving, the continent of Pangaea, and it contains the lyric "Australopithecus would really have been sick of us," which I deeply appreciate.

The theme song was written and performed by Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, the authors of the famously wordy 1998 hit "One Week." Gen-Xers can likely recite large portions of "One Week" (Hold it now and watch the hoodwink. As I make you stop, think. You'll think you're looking at Aquaman!), although only committed Barenaked Ladies fans have memorized the entire thing. The band also had charting hits with "It's All Been Done" (also from 1998) as well as "Pinch Me" and "Too Little Too Late." Those paying attention to indie rock in 1992 likely heard their friendly folk piece "If I Had $100000" or their song about Brian Wilson called "Brian Wilson."

Throughout the 1990s, Barenaked Ladies were constantly present on the radio, and their songs were featured in many films, TV shows, and previews. Their song "Pie in the Sky" was in the film version of "Coneheads," and they could be heard in the "Stonewall" documentary, on "Friends," "Party of Five," and "Spin City." They performed live on the short-lived "The Weird Al Show," and turned up on the soundtracks to many of the '90s biggest teen movies like "American Pie," "10 Things I Hate About You," and "Drive Me Crazy."

Barenaked Ladies are also still performing to this day, and put out their most recent album, "In Flight," in 2023.