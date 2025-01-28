Who Sang The Big Bang Theory Theme Song & Where Are They Now?
The theme song for "The Big Bang Theory" is a fast-talking deluge of pseudo-nerdy references that are juuust incorrect enough to drive real-life nerds a little big crazy. The full version of the theme, rarely played in its entirety before the show, included enough brainy references to be clever, however. It talks about bipeds evolving, the continent of Pangaea, and it contains the lyric "Australopithecus would really have been sick of us," which I deeply appreciate.
The theme song was written and performed by Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, the authors of the famously wordy 1998 hit "One Week." Gen-Xers can likely recite large portions of "One Week" (Hold it now and watch the hoodwink. As I make you stop, think. You'll think you're looking at Aquaman!), although only committed Barenaked Ladies fans have memorized the entire thing. The band also had charting hits with "It's All Been Done" (also from 1998) as well as "Pinch Me" and "Too Little Too Late." Those paying attention to indie rock in 1992 likely heard their friendly folk piece "If I Had $100000" or their song about Brian Wilson called "Brian Wilson."
Throughout the 1990s, Barenaked Ladies were constantly present on the radio, and their songs were featured in many films, TV shows, and previews. Their song "Pie in the Sky" was in the film version of "Coneheads," and they could be heard in the "Stonewall" documentary, on "Friends," "Party of Five," and "Spin City." They performed live on the short-lived "The Weird Al Show," and turned up on the soundtracks to many of the '90s biggest teen movies like "American Pie," "10 Things I Hate About You," and "Drive Me Crazy."
Barenaked Ladies are also still performing to this day, and put out their most recent album, "In Flight," in 2023.
The origin story of Barenaked Ladies
The band has a fun origin story: Barenaked Ladies formed in Ontario back in 1988, by original lead singer Steven Page and guitarist Ed Robertson, friends from high school. They bonded when they realized they attended the same Peter Gabriel concert, and they started playing music together at a teen summer camp. Page and Robertson loved to come up with fake band names to amuse themselves, and pretend they were snotty rock critics. Among the fake band names was "Barenaked Ladies."
As it so happens, Robertson was about to compete in a local Battle of the Bands. Sadly, his fellow bandmates all broke up before the competition. When one of the contest organizers called Robertson to ask if he would still be performing, he panicked, said "yes," and told them that his band was called Barenaked Ladies. Immediately after hanging up, Robertson called Page and asked if he'd like to be in this new band that he invented on the spot. Page agreed.
The two kids didn't rehearse at all, instead taking to the stage at the Battle of the Bands to perform whatever songs they already knew. That was enough to get them an invite to open for another local band called the Razorbacks. By 1989, the pair were ready to start making albums. It won't surprise readers to learn that Barenaked Ladies are known for their on-stage jokes and improvisational nature. Fitting for a band that essentially improved its way into existence. They eventually invited Andy and Jim Creeggan, other friends of theirs from music camp, to join the band. Andy didn't stick around, but another drummer they knew, Tyler Stewart, linked up with them in 1990.
Until 2009, the lineup would be Robertson, Page, Creegan, and Stewart. Keyboardist Kevin Hearn would also join the band in 1995.
Where are they now?
The band experienced worldwide success for the better part of a decade, touring the world, and becoming massive stars in their native Canada. 1998 was their biggest year, but they continued to put out well-received music. They were even briefly attached to an "Animal House" Broadway musical.
In the early 2000s, they decided to move back to indie labels, however, perhaps sensing that their career had experienced a crest. In 2008, the band was beset by a series of tragedies and personal problems. Page was arrested for cocaine possession, and Robertson accidentally crashed a private plane (luckily, there were no casualties). About the same time, Robertson lost both of his parents. This was all during the year of the band's 20th anniversary, and everything seemed to be collapsing.
In 2009, Page left the band, a mutual decision for them all. Barenaked Ladies, however, continued without him, with Robertson, Creeggan, Hearn, and Stewart all eager to keep the project going. Page only returned to the band for a single show in 2018 for the band's 30th anniversary. They have released six studio albums since Page's departure.
According to the band's website, they will be performing live at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, Canada on February 14, 2025, and at the 5850 Fest in Idaho on March 22. Like all good musical acts, Barenaked Ladies never went away. The worst one might say about them is that they have passed from the public eye. You can still buy their records, CDs, cassettes (!), and t-shirts.
Given the popularity of "The Big Bang Theory," though, it's possible the band is resting comfortably on theme song royalties. Also, enough time has passed that "One Week" is now a nostalgia hit, and it still shows up on TV from time to time; it was most recently in an episode of "Cruel Summer."