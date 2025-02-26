The 5 Best Karate Kid Moves In Cobra Kai, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6, part 3.

"The Karate Kid" movies started it, and "Cobra Kai" embraced it: the use of increasingly absurd special moves to win the day. The franchise was known for these game-changing, super techniques well before fighting games like "Street Fighter II" and "Mortal Kombat" made them popular, and the franchise never really stopped. As a result, "Cobra Kai" builds a wealth of these iconic moves to choose from, usually rolling out at least one every season. All of these secret techniques serve a specific purpose, but they vary greatly in power and the way they're used on the show.

For the purposes of this list, I'll focus exclusively on feats. As such, an efficient move like Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang special, the Flying Tornado Kick, is out, simply because its two most prominent moments are comparatively underwhelming. Plus, one of them sees Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) getting injured as he tries to use it. Likewise, Sensei Wolf's (Lewis Tan) Shaolin Sunset is a demonstrably dangerous kick move, but it takes ages to set up. While deadly against a helpless or reckless opponent, Johnny is able to deftly dodge and counter it during their tie-breaker match in the series finale, "Ex-Degenerate."

With this process of elimination, I've landed on the following five moves. All of them are nothing short of iconic, having ended fights in a dramatic fashion or otherwise demonstrated their danger. It's time to list the best "The Karate Kid"-style special fight moves seen on "Cobra Kai."