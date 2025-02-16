David Lynch Made A Forgotten Sitcom After Twin Peaks

The late David Lynch is one of Hollywood's most influential surrealist filmmakers. From "Eraserhead" to "Blue Velvet" to "Mulholland Drive," his work explores everything from the horror of parenting to the darkest underbellies of America in a way that's unmistakably, well, "Lynchian." However, while most of Lynch's work is dark and horrific — as evidenced by the time he directed the single greatest jump scare in history — it's often punctuated by moments of absurdist humor. Unfortunately, his first attempt at making an out-and-out sitcom didn't work out as well as he probably hoped, but "On the Air" is an interesting outlier in his oeuvre.

After Lynch changed television forever with "Twin Peaks" (a show whose influence can be found in everything from "Lost" to "Riverdale"), he and Mark Frost teamed up again for this short-lived comedy about the entertainment industry. "On the Air" centers around the cast and crew of "The Lester Guy Show," which is later redubbed as "The Betty Hudson Show with Lester Guy" after a shiny new star captures the imagination of the Zoblotnick Broadcasting Company (ZBC). This results in behind-the-scenes jealousy, feuds, and occasional musical numbers.

The premise is reminiscent of "30 Rock" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," both of which explore the backstage struggles associated with making television shows. But this is a Lynch project we're talking about, meaning that it's unlike anything else. "On the Air" is a strange beast, yet it brings Lynch's comedic chops to the fore, and that makes it worth seeing.