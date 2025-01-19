The Lost Movie David Lynch Spent Nearly 40 Years Trying To Make

David Lynch as a man and creative force is impossible to describe, as he's an enigma wrapped in cosmic brilliance that we can only pretend we were worthy enough to understand. The legend departed our mortal plane at the age of 78, leaving a legacy of inimitable cinematic, television, and storytelling achievements, where even his "worst" film is better than the average filmmaker's very best. His 2007 film "David Lynch Cooks Quinoa" is one of the most captivating works of short-form filmmaking, and it's legitimately just a video of the famed director doing exactly as the title says — cooking quinoa. (For the record, his quinoa recipe is pretty damn good.)

He's a creative force so singular and unique that his work helped us make sense of our own existence. His auteur perspective on the world around us was so distinct that we had to invent the term "Lynchian" before we could even dare attempt to wrap our heads around it. He inspired countless other creatives and is solely responsible for why so many of us fell in love with film, but there will truly never be anyone like him.

This is why it is so strange to know that one of Lynch's greatest passion projects never came to fruition despite 40 years of trying.

Following the success Lynch found with 1977's "Eraserhead," he began developing a film called "Ronnie Rocket: or The Absurd Mystery of the Strange Forces of Existence." He intended for it to be his follow-up feature, but after he was unable to secure funding, he shelved the project and instead pursued what would become another one of his eventual classics, "The Elephant Man." He picked it up again in the 1980s, but by then he felt like it was never going to happen.