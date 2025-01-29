Why Jayne Mansfield Didn't Play Ginger Grant On Gilligan's Island

Fans of "Gilligan's Island" are likely intimately familiar with the show's original pilot, which was shot in 1963, but not aired to the public until 1992. The pilot, called "Marooned," featured Bob Denver, Alan Hale, Jim Backus, and Natalie Schafer (as Gilligan, the Skipper, Mr. Howell, and Mrs. Howell respectively), but also starred three rudimentary characters that didn't carry over into the completed series. The Professor was originally a high school teacher played by John Gabriel. The Mary Ann character was a secretary named Bunny (Nancy McCarthy), and Ginger was still named Ginger but was ... another secretary. She was played by Kit Smythe.

Eventually, the show was reworked, and creator Sherwood Schwartz wrote a tighter, better pilot with the Professor (Russell Johnson), Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), and Ginger (Tina Louise) that we all know and love today.

In Schwartz's biography "Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication," he mentioned that Louise was a little difficult to get along with off-camera, as she had assumed she was hired to be the star of the show, and not a member of a seven-person ensemble. Louise also objected to Schwartz's version of "the movie star" Ginger Grant, as she was envisioned to be a more insidious seductress. Louise insisted that Ginger be made more into a glamour hound, modeled after Marilyn Monroe or Jayne Mansfield. It was the right choice. Ginger is a better character when she's helpful and fame-obsessed.

As it so happened, modeling Ginger after Jayne Mansfield was apropos. In 1963, Mansfield was starring in a long-running production of the play "Bus Stop," and was experiencing a wild shift in her personal life when she was offered the role of Ginger on "Gilligan's Island." Taking the (perhaps bad) advice of her new husband, Mansfield turned the role down. This was all detailed on the website Rewind the '50s.