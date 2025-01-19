David Lynch's Bizarre Netflix Short Is A Reminder Of What Could Have Been

The world got some rather tragic news recently. David Lynch, the brilliant filmmaker behind "Blue Velvet" and "Twin Peaks," died a the age of 78. Part of what makes it so sad is that Lynch hadn't made any major projects in recent years, with "Twin Peaks: The Return" in 2017 serving as the most significant entry in his later filmography. In 2020, we got a glimpse at what could have been in the director's later years in the form of the short "What Did Jack Do?"

Released by Netflix in January 2020, "What Did Jack Do?" is a 17-minute short in which a detective interrogates a monkey. The detective is played by Lynch, the monkey is an actual monkey, and the whole thing is as delightfully weird as it sounds. It all takes place in a locked-down train station, shot in black and white. It feels very true to the artist that Lynch was. More than that though, it was sort of testing the waters for a larger partnership between Lynch and Netflix, one that wouldn't come to pass.

Around this time, the entire industry was becoming obsessed with pouring tremendous resources into streaming as the future of Hollywood. Disney+ had just launched and Netflix was looking to maintain its lead over the pack. So, their checkbook was open wide. At one point, they nearly funded a long-gestating animated project cooked up by Lynch and screenwriter Caroline Thompson ("The Nightmare Before Christmas") titled "Snootworld."

"I like this story. It's something that children and adults can both appreciate," Lynch said of "Snootworld" in a 2024 interview. "I've never really done a straight animation but with computers today it's possible to do some spectacular things." Unfortunately, in the same interview, the filmmaker also confirmed that Netflix ultimately decided not to fund the film.