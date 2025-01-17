The Best Part Of Wolf Man Recalls Director Leigh Whannell's Most Underrated Movie

It sounds dumb to say (type?) it out loud like this, but everything we see depicted in a movie or television show was done with considerable amounts of intentionality and purpose. Think of any closeup/insert shot of a hand holding a coffee mug or phone screen, an establishing shot showing us the skyline of a city or the exterior of a building, or the vast array of colors that make up the production design, costumes, and overall look of an entire movie. All of it was done for a specific reason — whether to evoke a particular emotion, communicate some key bit of information, or simply provide context for the rest of the scene.

So when it comes to what's almost certain to be the biggest and best talking point in "Wolf Man" (aside from all that controversy over the creature design), it's worth digging deeper into why Leigh Whannell decided to shoot those gnarly-looking scenes from the Wolf Man's perspective the way that he and director of photography Stefan Duscio did.

The first of these trippy moments comes after poor Blake (Christopher Abbott) has already been scratched by the Wolf Man during that tense car crash in the Oregon forest early on, and is now progressively succumbing to his symptoms. At first, we don't get a full picture of what's wrong. Sure, he seems a little sweaty and nervous, but otherwise seems capable enough of protecting his family. That is, until he's noisily boarding up the front door of the cabin, his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) wander into the hallway, and just ... stare at him blankly. It's not until a few scenes later that we discover that they're not the ones acting weird — he is. After locking audiences strictly in the point of view of Blake, the camera smoothly pans over to Charlotte's perspective and reveals the full extent of her husband's transformation into the Wolf Man. The lighting dramatically changes, the very framing of the camera literally tilts off its axis, and we realize that Blake's condition has already worsened significantly. He can't speak, his wounds have festered, and he's well on his way to becoming the Wolf Man.