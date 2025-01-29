Why Is It Called Squid Game? Netflix Show's Title Explained By Creator

In 2021, viewers around the world became obsessed with a bunch of strangers playing kids' games and, in doing so, made "Squid Game" Netflix's most popular show of all time. But besides having a great premise and some incredible performances from the actors behind the series' best characters, "Squid Game" also has, quite simply, an excellent title. Likewise, the term "Squid Game" itself is quickly incorporated into the show in its first episode before ultimately giving rise to a pivotal moment in the season 1 finale.

"Squid Game," as it were, gets its name from a real children's game, just like every lethal challenge that the players are forced to endure in the show. Squid, or "ojingo," is played on a squid-like drawing on the ground, made up of two circles at the top and bottom and a triangle and square in between them. Played in groups, one side stays on the outside, trying to get into the squid, while those on the inside try to stop them. Simple as it might be, the game encapsulated everything the show's creator aimed to convey in his nail-biting story of the rich, the poor, and a scary robot doll with a spinning head.